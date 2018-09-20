Move The Sticks: Week 3 preview; Von Miller interview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by the premiere pass rusher in the NFL, Von Miller, to chat who he looked up to as a defensive player growing up, Khalil Mack, the new roughing the quarterback rule and much more (28:55). The guys preview the entire NFL slate as well (4:28) before they dive into Bucky's favorite matchups of the weekend (23:06). The guys also pick the biggest games across the college football landscape (38:17).

