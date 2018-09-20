Jarvis Landry (knee) a game-time decision vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will be a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football versus the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Landry is listed as questionable with a knee injury after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Given Landry's impassioned speech during Hark Knocks against players sitting with minor injuries, it'd be a surprise to see the team's No. 1 receiver not try to give it a go in primetime.

If Landry can't play or tweaks the knee during the tilt, the Browns receiving corps will be led by Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins, with running back Duke Johnson likely seeing a bigger role in the passing game.