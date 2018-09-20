Jaguars seek revenge vs. Titans, 'to get our lick back'

After getting retribution against the New England Patriots last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on a mission to check another box off the revenge list.

The Jags fell twice to the Tennessee Titans in 2017, including a 37-16 home blowout loss in which the Jags D allowed six straight scoring possessions at one point.

"Losing to a team twice, at their house and here, that wasn't cool," linebacker Myles Jack said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "We're not too happy about that. That's obviously being talked about this week. The New England game was one thing, but this is a team that literally beat us twice in one year. We've got to fix that."

In both matchups last season, the Jags had no answer for the Titans' run game, giving up 179 yards on the ground in the first meeting and 116 in the second. The offense also struggled versus an underrated Tennessee defensive group, with Blake Bortles turning the ball over five total times in the two tilts.

"The Titans were the one team we really didn't have an answer for," safety Tashaun Gipson said. "They outplayed us in every facet of the game. We were truly outmatched, from the home opener last year to the game before the playoffs.

"Obviously, we want to get our lick back in a sense."

The Jags have lost to Tennessee more than any other franchise, with the Titans owning a 26-20 all-time series lead.

Jacksonville has looked like one of the best teams in the entire NFL through two weeks. The defense continues to dominate, allowing just 17.5 points per game, while the offense has improved in the small sample size, averaging 393.0 total yards with Bortles off to the best start of his career.

With a division opponent on the docket Sunday, the Jags know they can't afford a letdown after last week's emotional win over the Patriots.

"Anyway you can find a way to get yourself up for a game," Jack said. "For example, us losing to the them twice would be my motivation. You've got to find a way to hate your opponent."