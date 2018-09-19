Jon Gruden: Great pass rushers are hard to find

The one question that has everyone still scratching their heads is why the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears?

Chicago's defense ranks first with 10 sacks in just two games while the Raiders are next to last with just two (defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Bruce Irvin each with one). How many sacks does Mack have for the season? Two. Yes, as many as the entire Raiders defense.

When asked about the Raiders' struggles to get to the opposing quarterback, coach Jon Gruden replied with what we already know.

"It's hard to find a great one," Gruden said, according Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's hard to find a good one. It's hard to find one; you just said it. With college football, they aren't dropping back to pass and throwing anymore.

"They're throwing laterals and bubble screens and running read options. You have to train these guys, and it takes a little time to learn how to rush the passer. We have some guys who are in that process right now (with Arden Key, P.J. Hall and Maurice Hurst)."

The Raiders defense is showing regression from a unit that finished 23rd in total defense and 20th in scoring defense last season.

Through two weeks in 2018, Mack has eight total pressures. Oakland has 12 pressures from their defensive line. Defensive end Adren Key, who the team hoped would replace Mack, leads the team with 4.

So again, why would the Raiders trade Mack when great pass rushers are hard to find? Until the team starts winning games, this is a question that will continue to haunt the Raiders.