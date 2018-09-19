ATN Podcast: Josh Gordon trade, Antonio Brown drama

In a room partially filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Lindsay Rhodes -- react to the Patriots acquiring Josh Gordon from the Browns (5:00), friction between Antonio Brown and the Steelers (11:00), Carson Wentz is cleared to play against the Colts (18:00), long live FITZMagic according to DeSean Jackson (20:00) and the 'Kicker Apocalypse' continues (25:15). Later, Lindsay reads some creative Total Access topicals (28:45) and CBS Sports' Will Brinson joins the show to discuss 'Things About 2018 That Are Way Different Than 2017' (33:50).

Listen to the podcast below: