Ravens fined $200K for violating communication policy

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $200,000 by the NFL on Wednesday for violations of the Coach-to-Player Communications Policy during 2018 preseason games, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The fine stems from multiple Ravens players simultaneously wearing helmets with coach-to-player communications components while on the field.
The Ravens released the following statement Wednesday:
Team statement regarding NFL fine. pic.twitter.com/t1yRKfqJlhâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2018
This isn't the first time the Ravens have been fined for an infraction under the collective bargaining agreement. In June, the Ravens forfeited their final two organized team activities as a result of an undisclosed infraction. Owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were fined $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, for the violation.
The Ravens and Harbaugh were fined $343,057 and $137,223, respectively, for a similar OTAs infraction in 2016. The organization also was forced to cancel a week of workouts in 2010 for violating rules under the previous CBA.