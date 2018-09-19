Aaron Rodgers concerned knee injury could get worse

Aaron Rodgers performed well in Sunday's draw with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is worried about potentially aggravating a knee sprain that remains in a somewhat precarious state.

"Yeah, obviously that's a concern," Rodgers said Wednesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Hopefully it goes the other way though."

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins, Rodgers wants to do everything he can to not disrupt his rehab trajectory. He didn't practice Wednesday, and there's a chance he could see little practice time in the days ahead as the team runs the ultra safe route.

Rodgers said his knee still isn't "100 percent" and he's making adjustments to mitigate the risk of further injury.

"I'll just adjust accordingly to how I'm feeling and try to get through," Rodgers said. "It just depends on how the week goes with the rehab and the recovery. Obviously, I'd love to be better than I was last week as far as health-wise but there's some factors that are out of my control."

Rodgers looked comfortable for the most part in completing 30 of 42 passes for a touchdown against the Vikings -- even if he didn't enjoy much success in the red zone. He also ran the ball three times for 8 yards.

Although last week's performance was encouraging, it seems the Packers are still taking a cautious approach when it comes to their $134 million signal-caller and his sore knee.