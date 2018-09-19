What did Adam Thielen learn from Randy Moss and Cris Carter?

  • By Nick Toney
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Adam Thielen grew up in the Twin Cities and he learned a little something from Randy Moss and Cris Carter: "Late hands technique."

2. Someone thought Ryan Fitzpatrick was Conor McGregor at the Mall of America.

3. The Vikings' new training facility is B-E-A-utiful.

4. Adrian Peterson swapped jerseys with a geeked-out Adam Vinatieri.

5. You know Geno Atkins had a football-themed gender reveal. Congrats! It's a...

