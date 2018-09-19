What did Adam Thielen learn from Randy Moss and Cris Carter?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 19, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Adam Thielen grew up in the Twin Cities and he learned a little something from Randy Moss and Cris Carter: "Late hands technique."

#Vikings WR Adam Thielen used "late-hands" technique to help him score pivotal late TD on Sunday. Watched when he was growing up Randy Moss, Cris Carter and Jake Reed use the maneuver. https://t.co/YW0uILxRzf â Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 19, 2018

2. Someone thought Ryan Fitzpatrick was Conor McGregor at the Mall of America.

3. The Vikings' new training facility is B-E-A-utiful.

4. Adrian Peterson swapped jerseys with a geeked-out Adam Vinatieri.

The great @AdrianPeterson was generous to swap jerseys with a little old kicker! I can't wait to get this thing framed up and put on the wall!! #frontandcenter #oneofthegreatesttoputonajersey pic.twitter.com/DImOXih7ie â Adam Vinatieri (@adamvinatieri) September 17, 2018

5. You know Geno Atkins had a football-themed gender reveal. Congrats! It's a...