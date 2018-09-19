O'Brien blasts 'idiotic' remark about Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien blasted an East Texas school superintendent for his remarks about Deshaun Watson that were posted to an online news article following the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Lynn Redden, superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in the Piney Woods, Texas, wrote "you can't count on a black quarterback" in the comment section of an online news article. He later told the Houston Chronicle he thought he was posting a private message.

"I really don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements," O'Brien said during a news conference Wednesday. "I'll just let Deshaun's proven success on the field, his character off the field speak for itself. He's one the greatest guys I've ever coached. He represents everything that's right about football, about life. His teammates respect him, his coaching staff respects him.

"In this day and age it's just amazing that this B.S. exits -- but it does. But we're moving forward and our fans they love Deshaun and we're really concentrating on the Giants. But I felt like I wasted about a minute and a half responding the that B.S."

Watson told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't worried about Redden's comment, saying he couldn't control what other people said about him. He acknowledged that dealing with racism is something he continually experiences.

"That's just everyday life, I guess," Watson said. "But I'm all about love, so I don't have none of that. I don't focus on none of that. I love all people and that's what I focus on.

"I can't control what other people what their beliefs are. I can control what I can control. I just focus on me and that's it."

According to the Associated Press, the school district posted a notice on its website stating it would have a special meeting Saturday to discuss Redden's contract.