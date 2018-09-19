Roundup: Pats add Corey Coleman to practice squad

Cyrus Jones and Corey Coleman are Patriots, again.

Less than three weeks after being released by New England, the return specialist and cornerback re-signed with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016. Jones joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad after the Patriots released him during final cuts earlier this month.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots are releasing running back Kenjon Barner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Coleman's return to New England comes with a caveat -- he's on the practice squad. This is the latest stop what has been a disappointing career thus far for the 2016 first-round pick.

Coleman was traded out of Cleveland during training camp to the Bills where he failed to latch on after an underwhelming preseason. The then signed on as a free agent with the Patriots but was cut when New England traded for Josh Gordon this week.

Coleman has 56 career receptions for 718 yards with five TDs.

Here are other transactions we're tracking Wednesday:

1. The San Francisco 49ers released offensive lineman Matt Tobin in order to create room on their roster for linebacker Reuben Foster as he comes back from his two-game suspension to start this season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Tobin previously saw time with the Patriots this spring and summer.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers are working out defensive end Kony Ealy, Garafolo reported, via a source. Ealy was released by the Dallas Cowboys just before the season.

Rapoport reported the Chargers are also working out former Washington Redskins defensive lineman Anthony Lanier, who worked out for the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

3. The Minnesota Vikings released nose tackle David Parry to make room for veteran tackle Tom Johnson, whom they signed Tuesday.

4. The New York Giants signed fullback Elijhaa Penny off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

5. Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday. Jackson exited and did not return in Sunday's loss to the Falcons shortly after recording his first career interception.

6. The Cincinnati Bengals announced they signed former Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets running back Thomas Rawls and waived/injured Tra Carson.