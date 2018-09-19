Roundup: Patriots re-sign cornerback Cyrus Jones

Cyrus Jones is a Patriot, again.

Less than three weeks after being released by New England, the return specialist and cornerback re-signed with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016. Jones joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad after the Patriots released him during final cuts earlier this month.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots are releasing running back Kenjon Barner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Here are other transactions we're tracking Wednesday:

1. The Los Angeles Chargers are working out defensive end Kony Ealy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source. Ealy was released by the Dallas Cowboys just before the season.

2. The Minnesota Vikings released nose tackle David Parry to make room for veteran tackle Tom Johnson, whom they signed Tuesday.

3. The New York Giants signed fullback Elijhaa Penny off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

4. Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday. Jackson exited and did not return in Sunday's loss to the Falcons shortly after recording his first career interception.