Eagles sign Jordan Matthews, put Mike Wallace on IR

Free-agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews returns to where his career started.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday they've signed Matthews. Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports first reported the development.

To make room on the roster, the Eagles placed wide receiver Mike Wallace on injured reserve with a fractured fibula.

Matthews, 26, entered the league in 2014 as a second-round pick with the Eagles and spent three seasons in Philadelphia, totaling 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns on 225 catches.

During quarterback Carson Wentz's rookie season in 2016, Matthews proved to be a favorite target of Wentz with 117 looks, which led the team. Matthews turned those 117 targets into 73 catches for 804 yards, both of which finished second behind tight end Zach Ertz's 78 catches for 816 yards on 106 targets.

With Wentz medically cleared and returning to the starting lineup in Week 3, the addition of Matthews will help an Eagles' passing game in need of reliable wide receivers outside of Nelson Agholor. Alshon Jeffery continues to miss time with a shoulder injury, and the Eagles currently rank 23rd in the league in passing, averaging 220 yards per game with Nick Foles under center.

Wentz and Matthews, who averages 11.3 yards per catch on his career, should provide optimism for improvement in the passing attack.