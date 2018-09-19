Dave Dameshek Football Program: Steelers drama

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Maurice Jones-Drew in the green screen stage to chat about the Jaguars' dominance (5:45), the drama in Pittsburgh with Le'Veon Bell and now Antonio Brown (8:00) plus his thoughts on Vontae Davis retiring at halftime (4:07). Before MJD leaves, Shek makes him pick who he is more confident to see in Super Bowl LIII -- the Rams or the Jaguars (29:38)? Next, Shek conducts his Week 2 Exit Interview with Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest to get his thoughts on the Patriots acquiring Josh Gordon (37:50) and how New England can overcome a tough loss to Jacksonville (32:00).

