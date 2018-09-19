Mahomes, Fitzpatrick among NFL Players of Week

It seems fitting that a second-year quarterback and the second coming of Fitzmagic were among the standout performances in Week 2 of the NFL season.

For the second straight week, Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer Ryan Fitzpatrick earned NFL Player of the Week honors following their remarkable Sunday accomplishments.

Mahomes took home AFC Offensive Player of Week after he threw six touchdown passes to tie a Chiefs record in the team's 42-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished the game completing 23 of 28 passes for 326 yards. Through two games, he's passed for an astounding 582 yards and 10 TDs -- not a bad way to kick off your first season as a starting QB.

Fitzpatrick also is off to a phenomenal start. The 35-year-old connected on 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The performance -- in conjunction with his 417-yard, four TD effort in the season opener -- has jumpstarted talk about Fitzpatrick staying ahead of Jameis Winston on the depth chart once the former No. 1 overall pick returns from suspension in Week 4.

On the defensive side of the ball, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard's monster game in a 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The rookie tallied an amazing 18 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the win.

Danny Trevathan was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after spearheading the Chicago Bears' defensive effort to contain Russell Wilson in a 24-17 victory on Monday Night Football. Trevathan finished with two sacks and six tackles for a pass-rushing unit that is arguably the NFL's best.

Tennessee Titans safety Dane Cruikshank was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring a 66-yard touchdown off a pass from Kevin Byard on a fake punt during a 20-17 victory over the Houston Texans. San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould was named the NFC Special Teams Player of Week after kicking three field goals, including the eventual game-winner on a 36-yard boot in the fourth quarter, in a 30-27 triumph over the Detroit Lions.