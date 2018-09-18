6 London bound teams to take over Pubs

Meet fellow fans of your team at our NFL themed pubs this Autumn.

Following on from last year, team's playing in the three London Games will take over a pub in the heart of the capital!

Each pub is dedicated to the team for the week of their game. The pubs will be team branded and there will be various events over the course of the week which will be advertised on the teams channels. Look out for updates here and on social media.

° Seahawks The Barrow Boy and Banker 6-8 Borough High Street, London, SE1 9QQ

° Raiders The Admiralty 66 Trafalgar Square, Mayfair, London, WC2N 5DS

° Titans The Barrow Boy and Banker 6-8 Borough High Street, London, SE1 9QQ

° Chargers The Admiralty 66 Trafalgar Square, Mayfair, London, WC2N 5DS

° Eagles The Admiralty 66 Trafalgar Square, Mayfair, London, WC2N 5DS

° Jaguars The Counting House 50 Cornhill, London EC3V 3PD