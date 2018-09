Is your team 0-2 or 1-1? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks hit the panic button on franchises that already need to look ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft (6:27). DJ and Bucky also recap the Monday Night Football battle between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks (1:06). The guys then switch to college football and give their biggest takeaways following the huge week 3 slate (24:18).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: