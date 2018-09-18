Khalil Mack was technically a zero-star HS recruit

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. How did college scouts miss out on Khalil Mack? How is that even possible?

.@52Mack_ from 2 star recruit to a 9 figure contract pic.twitter.com/acqET1HIJW â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 18, 2018

ESPN announcers saying Mack was only a 2-star recruit. Actually he was a 0-Star. Buffalo was only D-I school to recruit him. Rivals automatically assigns a 2-Star to any player who signs with a D-1 school. Thatâs how he became a 2-star â Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) September 18, 2018

2. Punting sensation Michael Dickson attempted a dropkick kickoff and an onside dropkick. Both were awesome.

What did we do to deserve an onside drop-kick tonight? pic.twitter.com/A2QIf1DDCa â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 18, 2018

3. Keelan Cole is like you and has has no idea how he caught this one-hander.

Even @Air4Cole was surprised he caught that one pic.twitter.com/86vtRGX9iX â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 17, 2018

4. Shaq Barrett got some sweet slapping revenge on Broncos' teammate Von Miller.

5. Pete Carroll Dad shoes are catching on. Just ask Christian McCaffrey.