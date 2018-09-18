Khalil Mack was technically a zero-star HS recruit

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. How did college scouts miss out on Khalil Mack? How is that even possible?
.@52Mack_ from 2 star recruit to a 9 figure contract
ESPN announcers saying Mack was only a 2-star recruit. Actually he was a 0-Star. Buffalo was only D-I school to recruit him. Rivals automatically assigns a 2-Star to any player who signs with a D-1 school. Thatâs how he became a 2-starâ Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) September 18, 2018
2. Punting sensation Michael Dickson attempted a dropkick kickoff and an onside dropkick. Both were awesome.
He dropkicked it?! #SEAvsCHI
: ESPN
What did we do to deserve an onside drop-kick tonight?
3. Keelan Cole is like you and has has no idea how he caught this one-hander.
Even @Air4Cole was surprised he caught that one
4. Shaq Barrett got some sweet slapping revenge on Broncos' teammate Von Miller.
Von Miller doesn't only hit quarterbacks!!!@MOOCHIE048 promises to get some revenge on @VonMiller after this Shaq slap. #9sports pic.twitter.com/4XKu9PeboWâ Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) September 17, 2018
5. Pete Carroll Dad shoes are catching on. Just ask Christian McCaffrey.
Christian McCaffrey said he started wearing his âPete Carroll Specialsâ as a joke but now he never takes them off pic.twitter.com/HtFg2tX8kXâ Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 17, 2018