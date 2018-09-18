Khalil Mack was technically a zero-star HS recruit

  • By Nick Toney
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 18, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. How did college scouts miss out on Khalil Mack? How is that even possible?

2. Punting sensation Michael Dickson attempted a dropkick kickoff and an onside dropkick. Both were awesome.

3. Keelan Cole is like you and has has no idea how he caught this one-hander.

4. Shaq Barrett got some sweet slapping revenge on Broncos' teammate Von Miller.

5. Pete Carroll Dad shoes are catching on. Just ask Christian McCaffrey.

