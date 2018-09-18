Mike Tomlin confirms Antonio Brown's Monday absence

The drama that began Sunday with Antonio Brown doesn't appear to be slowing.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that the star receiver did not show up at the team's facility for work on Monday. The coach didn't provide further details and would not say whether Brown was excused from activities Monday.

"I'm looking forward to visting with him today," Tomlin said of Brown.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Brown got into a verbal spat with Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Finchter during Pittsburgh's 42-37 loss, and the receiver left the stadium before reporters were allowed in the locker room. On Monday, Brown replied to a critic (and former Steelers employee) by asking to be traded as a test of the criticism of his value to the team.

Tomlin also said Brown has not asked to be traded, almost chuckling while answering.

Brown caught nine passes for 67 yards, finishing third on the team in receiving yards in the loss to Kansas City.