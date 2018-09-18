Roundup: Cowboys bringing back WR Brice Butler

The Cowboys brought back a familiar face to their receiving corps.

Brice Butler tweeted on Tuesday that he's returned to Dallas. The team later confirmed the signing.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys before signing in Arizona in the offseason. The 28-year-old wideout was cut by the Cardinals before the season.

The 6-foot-3 receiver should provide Dallas a needed deep threat to stretch the field. Butler joins a Cowboys receiving group that consists of Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, rookie Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin, and Deonte Thompson. A source of consternation all year, the Cowboys hope Butler brings another dimension to the pass-catching crew.

Through two games, Dak Prescott is averaging 165 passing yards per tilt with an average of 6.1 yards per attempt.

During his previous three seasons in Dallas, Butler earned 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns, including 15 receptions for a career-high 317 yards and three scores in 13 games last season.

Other transactions we're monitoring around the league:

1. The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing defensive tackle Tom Johnson, after his release from the Seattle Seahawks became official on Monday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Seahawks won't be able to re-sign Tom Johnson after all. The #Vikings swooped in after the veteran DT's release became official Monday and are expected to re-sign him to a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million, source said. "Sebastian Thunderbucket" rides again. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2018

2. The Los Angeles Rams are waiving quarterback Brandon Allen, source tells Pelissero. Allen could be a practice-squad candidate if he clears waivers, but three teams put in claims when the Jaguars released him last year, Pelissero adds.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals announced they've signed kicker Randy Bullock to a two-year contract extension.