Cowboys adding Brice Butler to receiving corps

The Cowboys brought back a familiar face to their receiving corps.

Brice Butler tweeted on Tuesday that he's returned to Dallas.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys before signing in Arizona in the offseason. The 28-year-old wideout was cut by the Cardinals before the season.

The 6-foot-3 receiver should provide Dallas a needed deep threat to stretch the field. Butler joins a Cowboys receiving group that consists of Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, rookie Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin, and Deonte Thompson. A source of consternation all year, the Cowboys hope Butler brings another dimension to the pass-catching crew.

Through two games, Dak Prescott is averaging 165 passing yards per tilt with an average of 6.1 yards per attempt.

During his previous three seasons in Dallas, Butler earned 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns, including 15 receptions for a career-high 317 yards and three scores in 13 games last season.