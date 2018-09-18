Seahawks' Frank Clark: Trubisky 'nothing special'

Mitchell Trubisky didn't impress his opponent during Monday night's 24-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"He was OK. Nothing special. I feel like he was OK. [He's an] average quarterback," Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark told Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly.

"I felt that we should make more plays against him," Clark added. "Pressure is his downfall; the more you can get pressure up the middle and in his face, and he throws those errant passes like that, that's how you can beat him. We failed to do that enough against him. Happy feet -- once he feels any pressure, his head is down and he's gone [out of the pocket]."

Despite completing 73.5 percent of his passes, the Bears QB was an inefficient, mistake-prone mess. The second-year passer went 25-of-34 passing for 200 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. He could have tossed several more interceptions. Trubisky lacks pocket comfort, doesn't see the entire field, misses too many easy throws and consistently opts for the checkdown. On Monday night, the quarterback completed just two passes beyond 10 air yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Even with the overt struggles against a depleted Seahawks defense, Bears coach Matt Nagy spun positive when assessing his growing quarterback.

"The thing we're learning in this process is we are on a next-play mentality and I'm happy with how he handled himself from play one to the end of that fourth quarter," Nagy said, via The Athletic. "Every time, after any play, good or bad, on that series or after the series, he was phenomenal. His attitude was great and he didn't worry about anything. That's growth right there and that makes me happy to know that he understands that.

"I don't care at all about what happened. I'll never care. I don't care if he threw four picks in the first half. I'm not going to change. I'm going to have the ultimate trust in him and continue to (in) this offense. I've told him that from the start and so I'll never back away from that."

Following his first win, Nagy is right to play the optimism card with his young quarterback. When the running game is stymied like it was on Monday, however, the Bears offense could still be difficult to watch.

Luckily the Bears look like one of the top five defensive units in the NFL.

"He made some good passes, some good checkdowns," Clark said of Trubisky. "Everything was quick game for the most part. I didn't see him beating us, honestly. I felt like their defense beat us. We lost the game, yeah, but I felt that we defeated them -- our defense beat their offense."