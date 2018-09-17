Fantasy Live Podcast: Wrapping up Sunday's action

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back in studio to recap the fantasy highlights for Week 2! The guys start off with the biggest breaking news on Monday such as LeSean McCoy's injury and Carson Wentz being named the Week 3 starter for the Eagles (2:40). Next, Fabs and MG review each of the Week 2 games by breaking down some of the bigger fantasy stories from Sunday (12:35). Then, the guys did the Panic or Patience segment (31:25) followed by Eddie Spaghetti reading some #MondayMoanin' Tweets (46:50). Lastly, the big news of Josh Gordon being traded to the New England Patriots broke and we got the live reaction from both Marcas and Fabs (49:03).

