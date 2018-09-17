Chad Johnson wants to sign with Eagles for free WiFi

Chad Johnson wouldn't need much to jump off the couch and join the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Just a spot in the Eagles' receiving corps... and connectivity for all his devices.

@Eagles Iâm in shape, literally ALWAYS open & faster than everyone there, donât need a contract just access to WiFi. â Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 17, 2018

Let's crunch Ochocinco's demands because this is a steal.

Verizon FiOs' best package runs $79.99 a month in the City of Brotherly Love. That means Johnson would return to the gridiron for $959.88 -- $999,040.12 less than a 10-year veteran like him would get under the veteran's minimum.

And remember: Ochocinco was at his best with a quarterback named Carson. The 40-year-old is the kind of bargain that'll make Eagles GM Howie Roseman a back-to-back NFL Executive of the Year.

Enjoy imagining the NFL's Celebration Master in a city like Philadelphia until this WiFi-for-play deal is struck.