NFLUK.com to relaunch as NFL.com/UK

Exciting news for NFL fans in the UK!

As part of the launch of the new NFL season, we are giving NFL content in the UK a new home.

After our recent fan survey, in which some of you likely took part, we have revamped our digital offering to give each of you the best content, the way you want

From Wednesday, September 19 NFLUK.com will become NFL.com/UK.

Looking back to the launch of NFLUK.com in 2003 (managed independently by our @NFLUKHank) it was a home for UK-facing news and information, and served as a place to help build a community for passionate fans. In the 15 years since that launch, our fans have grown up, technology has moved on, social media has taken over and NFLUK.com hasnât changed much!

Our new home at NFL.com/UK will allow us to serve you with everything you need to know for your UK fandom, while also integrating all of the content and videos from the rest of the league. UK visitors to NFL.com will now enjoy a better user experience with a UK TV schedule, UK ticket information, direct access to Europe.NFLShop.com as well as animated guides, in-depth Fantasy advice, event information, game analysis and much more. Optimised for mobile use, we hope our new site will give you exactly what you want to consume, how you want to consume it.

A key success over the last 15 years are the UK communities that have been created, so we want to continue to offer the best possible ways to create those conversations.

The NFL UK Forum will continue with the internal posting mechanics remaining the same as we head into this season.

Fans can also join the NFL UK Facebook page which currently has over 7,000 members and allows fans to post comments, photos and links to stories they wish to discuss, ask questions of fellow fans and moderators and also makes it easy to invite friends to join

Sunday nights on Twitter are full of NFL conversation, across the UK and US alike! Join the conversation

If you do prefer to use the forum, you can carry on using your existing NFLUK login credentials to post, and we advise you to bookmark this page https://forum.nfluk.com/ on your browser so that you can continue your conversations there easily.

Your NFL.com credentials, which are different to your NFLUK credentials, will now allow you to play Fantasy Football, watch NFL Game Pass (if you are a subscriber), play our new NFL Challenge game, as well as download the NFL Event Pass App. If you have a log-in issue, contact us at enquiries@nfl.com so that we can help you.

We are really excited about the new site, and the ability to better serve all of our UK fans. We hope you are too!