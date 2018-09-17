Vikings sign veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson

In need of depth, the Vikings are turning to a veteran with a nose for the end zone.

Minnesota announced on Monday they've signed 29-year-old wideout Aldrick Robinson.

Robinson last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, catching 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Though he's averaged less than 12 catches per season, he's caught a touchdown once per every 7.6 catches in his career. Robinson's average of 17.3 yards per catch also has him over 1,100 yards for his career, which has also seen stops in Washington (2011-2014) and Atlanta (2016).

Robinson, a career third receiver, joins a position group headlined by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but is lacking beyond the duo. Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell has shown glimpses of potential, but also made key errors, including a drop on Sunday that resulted in a Packers interception. Robinson should provide another experienced option for the Vikings, if nothing more.