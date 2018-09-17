Patrick Mahomes gets the video game treatment

1. There are nothing but good feels in Chiefs Kingdom. With 10 touchdowns in two games, Patrick Mahomes is like a human cheat code.
CHEAT CODE: MAHOMES15 ï¿½ï¿½ @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/5c36mjke8mâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 17, 2018
The stuff of legends ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½@PatrickMahomes5 is the first player in @NFL history to throw 10 touchdown passes in the first two games of the season. (Absurd but true: he's on pace for 80 TDs this season...) pic.twitter.com/C9yQUSkPEFâ NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 17, 2018
2. This Sam Darnold Hamilton cover is... something.
A Sunday @NYDailyNews back page to remember... featuring #Jets QB Sam Darnold... @HamiltonMusicalâ Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 16, 2018
Story: https://t.co/YBd4t5f7Bo pic.twitter.com/aVjior3x0V
3. Will Lutz's sportsmanship is off the charts. Zane Gonzalez missed three crucial kicks in a Browns' loss. His Saints counterpart didn't waste time reaching out.
At the end of the day itâs not âjust a gameâ to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone elseâs. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKbâ Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018
4. Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, already have eight children, but the Chargers QB has plans for more.
DP: Are you done having kids?â Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 17, 2018
Philip Rivers: No. HECK NO.
5. Manning Face is back -- but another Giant stole the show.
When your friend bites into the string cheese pic.twitter.com/HojMuDEQMYâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 17, 2018
Pictured: #Manningface, in its 15th season out of Ole Miss. That was only the second-most meme-able Giants from Sunday Night Football though:
Giantsâ best first quarter highlight pic.twitter.com/JrcSGdXK5Zâ Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2018