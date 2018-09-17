Patrick Mahomes gets the video game treatment

  • By Nick Toney
1. There are nothing but good feels in Chiefs Kingdom. With 10 touchdowns in two games, Patrick Mahomes is like a human cheat code.

2. This Sam Darnold Hamilton cover is... something.

3. Will Lutz's sportsmanship is off the charts. Zane Gonzalez missed three crucial kicks in a Browns' loss. His Saints counterpart didn't waste time reaching out.

4. Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, already have eight children, but the Chargers QB has plans for more.

5. Manning Face is back -- but another Giant stole the show.

Pictured: #Manningface, in its 15th season out of Ole Miss. That was only the second-most meme-able Giants from Sunday Night Football though:

