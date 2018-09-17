Patrick Mahomes gets the video game treatment

1. There are nothing but good feels in Chiefs Kingdom. With 10 touchdowns in two games, Patrick Mahomes is like a human cheat code.

The stuff of legends ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½@PatrickMahomes5 is the first player in @NFL history to throw 10 touchdown passes in the first two games of the season. (Absurd but true: he's on pace for 80 TDs this season...) pic.twitter.com/C9yQUSkPEF â NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 17, 2018

2. This Sam Darnold Hamilton cover is... something.

3. Will Lutz's sportsmanship is off the charts. Zane Gonzalez missed three crucial kicks in a Browns' loss. His Saints counterpart didn't waste time reaching out.

At the end of the day itâs not âjust a gameâ to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone elseâs. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKb â Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018

4. Philip Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, already have eight children, but the Chargers QB has plans for more.

DP: Are you done having kids?

Philip Rivers: No. HECK NO. â Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 17, 2018

5. Manning Face is back -- but another Giant stole the show.

When your friend bites into the string cheese pic.twitter.com/HojMuDEQMY â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 17, 2018

Pictured: #Manningface, in its 15th season out of Ole Miss. That was only the second-most meme-able Giants from Sunday Night Football though: