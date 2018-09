Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks reunite after an amazing weekend of football to give their Week 2 takeaways, including -- Patrick Mahomes should have had MORE touchdowns versus the Steelers (1:00), Blake Bortles can get the job done (3:20), Sean McVay is way ahead of the league (17:10) and did the Giants make a mistake not drafting a quarterback early (30:30)?

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: