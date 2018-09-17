Rams expected to sign Ficken with Zuerlein sidelined

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hinted after Sunday's game at the possibility of bringing back kicker Sam Ficken, and now the move appears on track.

The Rams are expected to sign Ficken as a replacement for Greg Zuerlein, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Zuerlein suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups, but the Rams didn't skip a beat on offense and special teams. The Rams compensated by converting three two-point conversions and punter Johnny Hekker kicked an extra point. Hekker also connected on a 20-yard field goal in the Rams' 34-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay told reporters after the game that he was unsure of how long Zuerlein would be out. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, reported Monday that the Rams are not putting Zuerlein on injured reserve, which indicates the team doesn't anticipate a long-term injury.

Ficken is now set to rejoin the Rams after filling in for Zuerlein late last season, and the Rams' head coach indicated a comfort level with him.

"Sam came in and did a nice job if he does have to fill in for Greg for however long period of time that is," McVay told reporters after the game, via the Rams' official website. "But as of right now, we'll find out, and then we move forward accordingly."

Whether Ficken will be required to come through in the clutch with Zuerlein out remains to be seen, but the Rams showed Sunday they can rely on the offense to convert two-point conversions whenever needed.