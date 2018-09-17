Browns to sign K Greg Joseph in wake of missed FGs

NEW ORLEANS -- Kicker Zane Gonzalez left game-changing points on the field throughout the Cleveland Browns' 21-18 loss to the Saints.

Eight points, to be exact, after he misfired on two field goals -- one a potential game-winning attempt from 52 yards with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock -- and two extra points.

Browns coach Hue Jackson indicated during his postgame press conference that the team would keep options open at the kicker position ahead of Week 3. And the team didn't waste time Monday morning by hosting a group of kickers, including veterans Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, for a workout.

The result of the workouts signaled Gonzalez's time in Cleveland is officially on the clock, as the Browns are signing former Miami Dolphins kicker Greg Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

That the Browns moved to a new kicker less than 24 hours after the loss doesn't come as a surprise.

Gonzalez's misses had wide receiver Jarvis Landry offering a short four-word response when asked after the game on his message to the kicker.

"Make the field goal," Landry said emphatically.

Still, accomplishing the mission proved easier said than done. Gonzalez's first missed field goal attempt from 44 yards sailed wide left, while the last attempt in the waning seconds went wide right. Both extra-point attempts went wide left.

To his credit, Gonzalez stood in the locker room while surrounded by reporters and accepted full responsibility for his miscues.

"I was cussing myself out in my head," Gonzalez said. "I was really upset about it, but like I said, it is on me 100 percent, and I can't be too mad at myself and I can't blame it on anyone else. It sucks because we were so close to that win and it has been so long, and I just let everybody down."

Saints kicker Wil Lutz clearly felt his counterpart's pain. As players made their way on the field to offer postgame greetings to each other, Lutz was spotted on the Browns' sidelines consoling Gonzalez, who remained in the bench area with his head down.

"It's a nasty, nasty business when it comes to that," Lutz told reporters in the Saints locker room. "I hate it for him. He's one heck of a kicker. I know him personally. He's done an amazing job every time I've been around him. I really hate that for him."

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury and on Monday underwent an MRI.

When the injury occurred remains unclear, and Jackson pointed out after the game that Gonzalez had a good week of practice.

Gonzalez had multiple chances to carry over solid practices against the Saints to help the Browns secure their first win since Dec. 24, 2016, but obviously came up short.

"I get paid to make those kicks and I have to make them," Gonzalez said Sunday.

Now, Gonzalez will have to find another team to pay for his services once the signing of Joseph becomes official.