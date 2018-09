In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling with guest heroes Jeremy Bergman and Nick Shook -- recap an action-packed Week 2, including a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game (3:45), the NFL's newest star, Patrick Mahomes, lights up the Steelers (10:50), FITZMagic continues (36:20), is it time to start Josh Rosen (52:00), Frank Reich earns his first win (59:50) and an NFC East clash on Sunday Night Football (1:13:30)!

Listen to the podcast below: