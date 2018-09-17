Eagles expect Mike Wallace (ankle) out for a while

Carson Wentz could be cleared for contact this week, but if the starting quarterback returns it'll be to a banged-up receiver corps.

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to be without wideout Mike Wallace for "a while," sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Evaluations are ongoing, but it's clear Wallace will be out for an extended period.

Wallace was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury.

The news is brutal for an Eagles passing attack that was already without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin), who is on IR.

The Eagles are down to Nelson Agholor, Kamar Aiken, DeAndre Carter and Shelton Gibson in their receiver corps. Beyond Agholor there isn't a consistent, reliable receiver on the Philly roster.

In Sunday's 27-20 loss at Tampa, Agholor earned eight receptions on 12 targets for 88 yards and a score, while Aiken added 39 yards on five receptions. Nick Foles turned to mostly to ends and running backs to do damage. Zach Ertz earned a team-high 11 receptions on 13 targets for 94 yards Sunday. Backup tight end Josh Perkins was third on the team with 57 yards on four catches. Running back Corey Clement added five receptions for 55 yards.

Given the injuries at the receiver position it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Eagles bring in some aid during the week.

While the world has waited for Wentz's return, his receiver corps has been decimated along the way. Sunday's injury to Wallace was just the latest in a long string.