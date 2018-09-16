LeGarrette Blount ejected after scuffle in Niners game

Seven quarters of frustration built up for Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount. It boiled over midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Blount was ejected from the contest for a personal foul penalty. The veteran running back came off the sideline to level Niners linebacker Elijah Lee after the play.

The 31-year-old back was standing up for Matthew Stafford who was lit up near the boundary on the play. Stafford was deemed still in bounds, so there was no penalty on the 49ers on the play.

Blount exited the game after rushing for 38 yards on eight carries with a long of 13 yards.

The Lions overcame the Blount penalty, picking up a third-and-17 on a 67-yard pass to Golden Tate. Stafford finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. pulling Detroit to within 30-20 in the fourth quarter.