Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy left in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a ribs injury.

McCoy was injured after taking a hit on second down run. As he walked off the field under his own power, McCoy was holding his chest.

McCoy had nine carries for 39 yards before leaving the game.

Around The NFL will have more on McCoy's injury as more information becomes available.