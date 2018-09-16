Damontae Kazee ejected for Cam Newton helmet hit

Keanu Neal's replacement in Atlanta was ejected in Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers.

Damontae Kazee was kicked out in the second quarter for an unnecessary roughness helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Cam Newton.

On 4th and 4, Newton scrambled to pick up the first down. The QB slid in the open field. Kazee came flying in very late and struck Newton in the helmet.

A skirmish ensued. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith was penalized for unnecessary roughness during the scuffle.

Newton was quickly evaluated for a concussion and cleared. He did not miss a snap. The drive ended in a touchdown pass from Newton to Jarius Wright giving the Panthers a 10-3 lead.

The Falcons lost Neal in Week 1 to a season-ending ACL injury. Kazee stepped in to replace the safety. Already thin at the safety position, the Falcons turned to Jordan Richards on the back end. The Falcons also have Keith Tandy at safety.