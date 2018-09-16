Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 2 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the second Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:

1. Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi exited the game after suffering a back injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is questionable to return to the game. Eagles receiver Mike Wallace suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out. In addition, offensive tackle Jason Peters was ruled out after suffering a quad injury in the first half.

2. Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) are set to play against the San Francisco 49ers, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

3. Tennessee Titans running back David Fluellen is questionable to return with groin injury.

4. Buffalo Bills cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) is questionable to return vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

5. As expected, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will not play today versus the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) was added to the injury report Sunday morning as questionable.

6. Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre is questionable to return after suffering an elbow injury. Falcons defensive end Derrick Shelby is questionable to return with a groin injury.

7. Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley is questionable with a toe injury.

8. New York Jets tight end Neal Sterling is being evaluated for a head injury.

9. Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is questionable to return.