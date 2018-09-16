Titans' Marcus Mariota active for Sunday vs. Texans

Marcus Mariota will suit up for Sunday's tilt versus the Houston Texans. How much he'll play remains to be seen.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback is officially active for Week 2.

It's unclear how much the face of the franchise will play. Blaine Gabbert could get the start and play the majority of snaps.

Both Mariota and Gabbert went through pregame routine on the field Sunday morning, but the former reportedly didn't do much throwing.

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Mariota suffered a pinched nerve in his elbow in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. As of Saturday night, the QB had not regained total feeling in his fingers so might not be able to grip the ball well enough to throw much, if at all.

The Titans have just two quarterbacks on the roster after not signing an emergency signal-caller over the weekend, despite Mariota's questionable status.

With Mariota having trouble gripping the ball, he could be used only on running plays, Rapoport noted.

The Titans are missing both starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Taylor Lewan (concussion) and backup tackle Dennis Kelly (illness), meaning the Tennessee quarterbacks could be under siege -- even with Jadeveon Clowney sitting out for Houston.

If Mariota can't properly grip the ball to throw, it will be interesting to see what the Titans offense looks like if Gabbert goes down with an injury. Stay tuned.