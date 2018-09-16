Jadeveon Clowney will not play Sunday for Texans

The Houston Texans will not have Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The prolific pass rusher has been ruled out for the game because of back and elbow injuries. Clowney entered the day as questionable, but the team decided to hold him out after his Sunday morning workout, a soure told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Clowney, who recorded 9.5 sacks and 41 tackles last season, was limited in practice all week following Houston's Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. He struggled to make an impact against the Patriots after missing the offseason program and large portions of training camp and the preseason because of a knee injury.

Clowney's absence will put more pressure on J.J. Watt and the rest of the Texans' front seven to find ways to contain Titans running back Derrick Henry.