Injuries: Roethlisberger expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is set for signal-calling duties today against Kansas City, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that the veteran QB was expected to play despite a right elbow injury.

During the Steelers' season-opening 21-21 tie against the Browns, Roethlisberger was injured on a hit in overtime.

He missed multiple practices during the week, but returned Friday.

Also to join 'Big Ben' for the Steelers against the Chiefs in Week 2 action are Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald (foot), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (knee) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe).

All four players were listed as questionable, but are expected to play, Rapoport tweeted.

Cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) and guard David DeCastro (hand), who were both doubtful, will not play for Pittsburgh.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring in the run up to Sunday's games:

1. Packers receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is set to join the also-ailing Aaron Rodgers against the Vikings.

Rapoport tweeted early Sunday that he was told Adams was expected to play after being listed as questionable.

2. Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) are set to play, sources told Rapoport, as Detroit looks for win No. 1 against the 49ers.

3. Following a big Week 1 against the Saints, Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion, shoulder) is expected to clear protocol and play against his former team, the Eagles today. Rapoport also reported sources said defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's knee injury was only considered minor.

4. Plenty of big-time Texans were listed as questionable, but receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot), linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow) and receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) are expected to be on the field against the Titans, Rapoport tweeted. Rapoport added, however, that Clowney is "unlikely to be at full strength" and will likely be limited.

5. There is hope Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) will make his season debut today against the Redskins. Following a hamstring pull that forced him to miss Week 1, Mack will work out during the pregame "for sure," Rapoport reported as there is "optimism" of him playing.

6. Already ruled out for Sunday, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is likely to miss two-three weeks with a significant knee bruise, Rapoport said, according to sources. However, there is no structural damage.

7. Cardinals defensive tackle Markus Golden (knee), listed as questionable, is not expected to play, according to Rapoport.

8. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury has him unlikely to play in the showdown with the Patriots, Rapoport reported.

9. Receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) will be a game time decision to play against the Bills, per Rapoport.

10. There is optimism that Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (concussion), who was questionable, will play against the Jags. However, right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) is unlikely to play.

11. Though he might not start, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (right elbow) is expected to play against the Texas, Rapoport reported. If Mariota doesn't start, the nod would go to Blaine Gabbert.

12. Receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder) will be a game time decision, Rapoport reports, for the Redskins against the Colts.

13. Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (concussion) is out versus the Giants, Rapoport said.

14. Rams linebacker Mark Barron's ankle injury, Rapoport said, will keep him out of action against the Cardinals.

15. Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is set to miss Kansas City's game against the Steelers, Rapoport reported.