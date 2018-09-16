Injuries: Roethlisberger (elbow) active vs. Chiefs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is set for signal-calling duties today against Kansas City, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that the veteran QB was expected to play despite a right elbow injury.

During the Steelers' season-opening 21-21 tie against the Browns, Roethlisberger was injured on a hit in overtime.

He missed multiple practices during the week, but returned Friday.

Also to join 'Big Ben' for the Steelers against the Chiefs in Week 2 action are Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald (foot), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (knee) and cornerback Artie Burns (toe).

All four players were listed as questionable, but are expected to play, Rapoport tweeted.

Cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) and guard David DeCastro (hand), who were both doubtful, will not play for Pittsburgh.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring in the run up to Sunday's games:

1. Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) will join the also-ailing Aaron Rodgers against the Vikings. Both are listed as active for the tilt.

2. Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) are set to play, sources told Rapoport, as Detroit looks for win No. 1 against the 49ers.

3. Following a big Week 1 against the Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion, shoulder) is expected to clear protocol and play against his former team, the Eagles today. Rapoport also reported sources said defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's knee injury was only considered minor.

4. Plenty of big-time Houston Texans were listed as questionable, but receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot)and receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) are expected to be on the field against the Titans, Rapoport tweeted. Jadeveon Clowney (back, elbow) was also listed as questionable, but after his pregame work out, he has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday, Rapoport reports.

5. There is hope Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) will make his season debut today against the Washington Redskins. Following a hamstring pull that forced him to miss Week 1, Mack will work out during the pregame "for sure," Rapoport reported as there is "optimism" of him playing.

6. Already ruled out for Sunday, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is likely to miss two-three weeks with a significant knee bruise, Rapoport said, according to sources. However, there is no structural damage.

7. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Markus Golden (knee), listed as questionable, is not expected to play, according to Rapoport.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's hamstring injury has him unlikely to play in the showdown with the Patriots, Rapoport reported. Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) has been added to the injury report early Sunday morning with the questionable designation.

9. Los Angeles Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

10. There is optimism that New England Patriots running backs Rex Burkhead (concussion) and Sony Michel (knee), who were listed as questionable, will play against the Jags. However, right tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) is unlikely to play.

11. Though he might not start, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (right elbow) is expected to play against the Texas, Rapoport reported. If Mariota doesn't start, the nod would go to Blaine Gabbert.

12. Washington Redskins receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder) is active and will play against the Colts.

13. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (concussion) is out versus the Giants, Rapoport said.

14. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron's ankle injury, Rapoport said, will keep him out of action against the Cardinals.

15. Kansas Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) will not play against the Steelers.

16. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) is targeting a return in four to five weeks, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Olsen suffered a fracture in the same foot that sidelined him last season.