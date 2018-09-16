Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday versus Vikings

After returning to practice on Saturday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the field on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per sources late Saturday night.

"Barring a setback, Aaron Rodgers will start at QB for the Packers on Sunday against the Vikings, sources tell Rap Sheet and me," Pelissero tweeted. "Still dealing with swelling and soreness in his sprained knee, but improved throughout week, practiced Saturday, impressed teammates. Go time."

The 35-year-old former All-Pro suffered a sprained knee in the Sunday night season opener against the Chicago Bears, but returned to lead a memorable comeback victory.

The Packers rallied to defeat the Bears, 24-23, after falling behind, 17-0, as Rodgers was knocked out of the game and carted to the locker room. He returned in thrilling fashion to the tune of three second-half touchdown passes.

However, Rodgers missed practice during the week until returning Saturday.

Rodgers, a former Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowler, missed most of last season with a broken collarbone endured in a Week 6 game against Minnesota following a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

The Vikings went on to win the game, 23-10, and downed the Rodgers-less Packers again, 16-0, in Week 16 as the quarterback briefly returned, but was then put on injured reserve after Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention.