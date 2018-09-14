Bengals' Joe Mixon to have arthroscopic knee surgery

The Cincinnati Bengals could be without running back Joe Mixon for an undetermined period of time.

Mixon will undergo arthroscopic surgery Saturday to clean up the knee he injured in Thursday night's win against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation.

The timeline for Mixon's return won't be clear under after the procedure is completed, Pelissero and Garafolo reported.

Mixon was in and out of the Thursday's game, but managed to total 21 carries for 84 yards on 38 offensive snaps.

Giovani Bernard, who is in his sixth season, has proven himself as a capable backup, but the offense will miss Mixon's big-play capability while he recovers.

The Bengals were 7-2 when Mixon received 15-plus touches during his 2017 rookie campaign. Through two games this season, he had 22 offensive touches in each of the team's games and made the most of the additional work. Mixon averaged 19 carries per game for 89.5 yards and 4.7 yards per carry in the first two games when compared to 12.7 carries for 44.7 yards and 3.5 yards per carry last year.

In addition to having Bernard, the Bengals have Tra Carson and Mark Walton on the active 53-player roster, and rookie Quinton Flowers is on the practice squad.