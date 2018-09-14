Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) questionable vs. Chiefs

Anyone still worried about Ben Roethlisberger's injury can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback participated in Friday's practice, though he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Big Ben missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a minor elbow issue suffered during the season-opening tie with the Cleveland Browns. Earlier in the week, coach Mike Tomlin described the injury as "bumps and bruises associated with the game."

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey added after Friday's practice that he's confident Roethlisberger will play Sunday.

There was little real angst about Roethlisberger missing Week 2, despite the QB sitting out two practices. Friday's return sidelines any lingering questions.

Facing a Chiefs defense that surrendered 424 passing yards last week, we expect Big Ben to be just fine Sunday.