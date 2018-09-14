Leonard Fournette questionable for Jags vs. Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette's availability for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots could be determined shortly before kickoff.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Friday a decision on Fournette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, could "go all the way to game time."

Fournette did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report. The Jaguars are likely to evaluate how the second-year pro responds during pregame warmups before deciding whether he will play or sit in the late afternoon game.

Should Fournette not play, the Jaguars' options for the backfield are backups T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant. The Jaguars also have running back Brandon Wilds on the practice squad and the team could elect to elevate him to the active roster at some point during the weekend to bolster depth.

Jacksonville would miss a key piece on offense if Fournette is not available Sunday. The last time the Jaguars played the Patriots was the AFC Conference Championship Game, where Fournette rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, adding 13 yards receiving on two catches.