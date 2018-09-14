Rams' Marcus Peters fined over $13K for TD celebration

Marcus Peters paid tribute to Marshawn Lynch during his backward dive into the end zone on a pick-six in Monday night's victory over the Oakland Raiders. Now the Los Angeles Rams' corner must pay out of his pocket.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Peters was fined over $13,000 for grabbing his crotch during the touchdown celebration, per a source informed of the punishment.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports first reported the fine.

Peters intercepted Derek Carr late in the fourth quarter Monday night and scampered 50 yards for the game-sealing score. Upon reaching the end zone, the corner leaped backward and grabbed his crotch, a move Lynch had been fined for in the past.