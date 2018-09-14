Norv Turner: Cam can hide a team's deficiencies

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner understands he needs to make adjustments to compensate for injuries on the front five and the tight end position groups.

The Panthers enter Week 2 without a pair of bookend tackles -- Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams -- and Greg Olsen is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

Turner, however, told reporters Wednesday via the team's official website that he believes "it will all sort out" and expressed confidence the Panthers would have no limitations in play-calling when the team takes the field to play the Atlanta Falcons.

The offensive coordinator then offered a reason as to why his unit will have the ability to quickly get into rhythm despite missing key starters.

"Cam Newton," offensive coordinator Norv Turner said, via the Charlotte Observer. "He hides a lot of things, a lot of deficiencies, and you can't ask him to carry everything. But we have talented guys. We have receivers who can run and catch, we have backs who can run and catch. We have tight ends who have multiple skills.

"We just, again, we have to take our guys and see where we match up against Atlanta and get the best matchups we can, and avoid the real bad matchups."

Newton certainly did his part as a double threat in Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 161 yards and rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown.

But there is a catch with Turner's hopes that Newton can mask shortcomings on offense against the Falcons.

While this is Turner's first season as the Panthers offensive coordinator, his quarterback hasn't enjoyed a lot of success against the NFC South rival.

Newton holds a 6-8 career record, including four losses in the past five matchups against Atlanta. The Falcons' defense also recorded three interceptions off Newton and sacked him twice the last time the two teams met in Week 17 of the 2017 regular season.