Derrick Henry 'pissed' with his Week 1 performance

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry played 14 snaps in the first quarter of Sunday's loss in Miami. The big back saw the field six times the rest of the game, per Next Gen Stats.

Of the 20 total snaps, the bruising back touched the rock eight times in the first quarter. He earned just three runs the rest of the game, including a 60-yard touchdown scamper wiped out by a holding penalty.

The Titans leaned towards using Dion Lewis, especially after getting behind. While Henry played just 30 percent of the 67 snaps, the shifty Lewis saw 70 percent (47 plays).

Henry isn't upset about his usage so much as how he played.

"I am pissed with my performance," Henry said, via the team's official website. "I have to play better as a player. [Fortunately] we get a chance to play again, and go against a good opponent in the Houston Texans on Sunday."

Henry carried 10 times for 26 yards, a disappointing 2.6 yards per carry average. On the 60-yard dash that was negated, the Alabama product displayed his potential, hitting the edge and zooming forward. When the 247-pound beast gets moving downhill in the open field men should scamper for cover.

Alas, his usage moving forward will be in question in Matt LaFleur's offense. The new OC came from Los Angeles, where Todd Gurley played a dual-threat, every-down role. LaFleur could prefer Lewis' shifty ability over Henry power. Lewis even saw goal-line snaps.

Unlike Fantasy Football fans, Henry isn't worried so much about his usage as he is about taking advantage of the snaps giving.

"I felt like it was average, below average, and that's not how I want to play," Henry said. "I have to be better as a player.

"I definitely need to get it going personally. I need to play better this week, be effective in the running game, make plays, and help open everything else up. They have a great defense. I have to run hard, finish runs, and be ready."