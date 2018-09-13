NFL Fantasy Live Podcast: Can I get an encore?

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano finally get to break down some real fantasy football performances! The guys react to the big news from Week 1 like Aaron Rodgers returning from a knee injury and Delanie Walker being out for the season (3:18). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 1 review of players who give us reason to believe the hype, reasons to worry and reasons to scratch our head (24:00)! The guys finish up the show with Week 2 waiver wire pick ups (51:20) and "Overreaction Theater" as Marcas reads some Tweets of people who have definitely overreacted after Sunday's performances (59:50).

