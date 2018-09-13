Stefon Diggs buys diamond-studded Starbucks chain

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for September 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Stefon Diggs recently commissioned a custom diamond-studded Starbucks chain from Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in New Jersey because, like the coffee joint, he's "open all day."

Diggs' love for Starbucks is nothing new, he rocked these kicks in a preseason game last year.

2. A 5-foot-11 passer who slipped to the third round of the 2012 Draft, Russell Wilson is used to being slept on. Apparently, though, he doesn't do much sleeping himself.

Brandon Marshall said he texted Russell Wilson yday: "Bro, get 7 1/2 hours of sleep."



"The kid is special," the 34yo 6x All-Pro WR says. "I just want him to sleep a little more." #Seahawks â Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2018

3. Jalen Ramsey isn't the only Jaguar defender talking a big game this year. In a feature interview with Bleacher Report, DE Yannick Ngakoue said he thinks he is the "best pass-rusher in this league."

Reminded of other more well-known candidates like Khalil Mack and Von Miller, Ngakoue interrupted and said, "I'm No. 1. I don't care about any other guy."

4. The way Adrian Peterson sees it, he's got a lot of running left to do. The Redskins RB, who currently sits 10th on the all-time rushing yards list, said on Tuesday's PFT PM podcast that he thinks reaching Emmitt Smith's NFL record is "very realistic."