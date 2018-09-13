Why won't Doug Marrone watch the Super Bowl?

Doug Marrone was one win away from coaching in last year's big game.

Had his Jaguars made it, it would've been the first Super Bowl the coach has seen in nearly four decades.

The Jaguars' head coach hasn't seen a Super Bowl since his early teens, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. He simply refuses to watch until his team takes part in a championship game.

Our back and forth with Doug Marrone about his refusal to watch the Super Bowl was really a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/LSrXWUiSwt â Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 13, 2018

Let this simmer for just a moment. Over 104 million Americans watched the Super Bowl last year; some for the game, some for commercials, some to watch Justin Timberlake at halftime.

Out of sheer spite, Marrone was not among viewers like you. Admire the man's dedication; question his football-viewing decisions.

Four decades of Super Bowl dodging can't be easy for a man in professional football. He's refused game tickets since his playing career began. To this day, Marrone won't make alternative plans on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I just sit down and drink some beer and be miserable," he told Volin. "I just don't want to go through the season again in my mind of not being there."

Until his team earns it, Marrone will continue to be salty -- and not because of wings, chips, and dip. The man is missing out.