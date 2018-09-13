Mychal Kendricks visits with Seattle Seahawks

Mychal Kendricks is hoping to continue his NFL career despite pleading guilty to insider trading charges earlier this month.

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the former Cleveland Browns linebacker on a free-agent visit Thursday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kendricks was released by the Browns on August 29 after he and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in December. Kendricks also faces the possibility of discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Kendricks, 27, allegedly profited just under $1.2 million from July 2014 to March 2015 by using material non-public information from Sonoiki, a banker at a global investment firm. In exchange for the information, Kendricks gave Sonoiki $10,000 and Eagles tickets, per McSwain.

Kendricks played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2017 before signing a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.